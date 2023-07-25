Woman, 20, remanded in custody after being arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm

A 20-year-old woman, Nothando Mhlanga, was remanded in custody after she appeared in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court facing a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm on Monday, Mpumalanga police said. Police said a whistle-blower's tip-off yielded positive results when the woman was arrested at Buffelspruit, near Malelane on Thursday last week.

“On the said day, a Schoemansdal police detectives’ member who was on standby duties received information about a woman in possession of a suspected unlicensed firearm in one of the houses in the area,” provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said. Responding to the information, the detective located the woman and upon searching her premises, a shotgun was found. “The woman reportedly failed to produce a firearm license, hence, she was arrested and charged accordingly,” said Mohlala.

“The female suspect identified as Nothando Mhlanga appeared in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing the said charges. The case was postponed to July 27, for a formal bail application, while she remains in custody,” he said. Mohlala said the firearm was confiscated and further investigations would be conducted to ascertain if it was previously used in committing criminal activities. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the woman.

She also applauded the cooperation between community members and the police in fighting crime. “The proliferation of firearms in the society has dire negative impact on crime, specifically on violent crimes where often lives of innocent victims are lost,” said Manamela. Earlier this year, police in Mbombela launched an extensive search for two women who had alleged staged an armed robbery at the Riverside Mall.

At the time, Mohlala said on February 8, two tertiary students were robbed by the women at gunpoint. “Two female suspects in possession of a firearm hidden inside a bag, reportedly approached two female tertiary students. The suspects pretended to be asking for directions at the said mall around Emnothweni arena. “On their way to show them where they were supposed to go, one of the suspects allegedly showed them a gun inside her handbag. She then held the victims hostage, instructing them not to scream or else they will be fatally shot,” Mohlala said.