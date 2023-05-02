Woman, 60, caught hitch-hiking with dagga worth over R52 000

Pretoria - A 60-year-old woman who hitch-hiked from eSwatini to South Africa was caught with dagga in her luggage with an estimated street value of R52 920. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 60-year-old woman was caught on Monday at the border, trying to enter South Africa.

“They allegedly went straight to Mananga port of entry. It is alleged that after passing through the first control check point, they had to undergo the same process. On the South African side were members from the South African Revenue Service who found the dagga. Preliminary investigation indicated that the dagga belonged to the old woman,” said Mohlala. He said the woman was arrested and charged with dagga trafficking. She was expected to appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the arrest and voiced her disappointment as she said elders should be leading by example. In a similar incident, a 33-year-old woman was arrested with drugs worth more than R2 million. According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk, the woman was bust after police conducted a vehicle check along the N7 Klawer weighbridge.