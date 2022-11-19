Woman, 87, still missing after going to church over a year ago

Rustenburg - Sun City police station in North West reported six people as missing this week, among them an 87-year-old woman who was last seen going to church over a year ago. Christina Mayola of Skama section in Phatsima, was last seen on March 14 in 2021, at about noon going to church.

"During her disappearance she was wearing a blue khiba (traditional dress), black jacket and pink takkies. She has short grey hair with a particularly large nose and flat ears," North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, said in a statement. In another case the police request the community to assist them in locating Thapelo Mozima, 33, of Nkgagarane in Mabeskraal, close to Sun City. He was last seen on July 9 in 2021, at about 4pm. "During his disappearance he was wearing blue jeans with a green T-shirt and a multi-coloured jersey. He is well built with an afro hairstyle, a broad forehead with round back head and particularly large ears. Further, he has a scar on the back of his head," Myburgh said.

Michael Reshane, 39, of Kagiso section 1, in Ledig near the Sun City resort was also reported as missing. He was last seen on September 24 in 2021 at about noon at his house in Ledig. He was wearing a green golf shirt with black jeans and red leather shoes. He has black hair, with a moustache and beard. He is approximately 1.66 metres tall, with a slender build. Anna Ngwenya, 36, also from Ledig, was last seen in 2018.

"Her sister that spoke to her the last time, indicated that she was at that time on her way to visit her boyfriend in Limpopo," Myburgh said. Sam Serame Klem Monkwe, 62, of Slolha 1 in Tweelaagte, was last seen by his brother, leaving his house on January 13. "During his disappearance he was wearing black trousers with a red striped T-shirt and red flat Hi-tech shoes. He is approximately 1.72 metres tall and is mentally unstable," Myburgh said.

Gopolang Gibson Mafo, 24, of River Side in Mahobieskraal has been missing for over a month. "He is mentally disabled and was last seen by his cousin, leaving a tuck shop close to his home on Friday, September 23, 2022, at about 7pm and he was on his way home. "He was wearing a blue overall trousers with reflectors, black and white Nike shoes and a black baseball jacket. He has short hair and has a speech impairment (lisps). He also likes to sing, while walking and write down all his favourite songs," she said.