Woman accosted by robbers carrying an axe and guns, locked in her bedroom as intruders got away with her property

A woman based at Madiba Park in Limpopo was accosted by armed robbers who locked her and her children in a bedroom while stealing the family’s household property including a television. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the robbery incident happened on Wednesday evening.

“The victim was sitting outside while her children were in the house. Suddenly, four armed unknown men emerged,” said Mashaba. He said two of the intruders were allegedly armed with firearms, while one was holding a knife, and the fourth men was wielding an axe. Police were called to a house robbery scene, where four men accosted a woman sitting in her yard and got away with her property. File Picture “They approached, threatened her, forced entry into her house, and demanded money. They searched the house and robbed her of belongings such as a plasma TV, laptop, two cellphones, and bank cards. All items are worth R20,000,” said Mashaba.

“They locked the victim and her children inside the main bedroom and thereafter fled the scene on foot. No one was injured.” Police were notified about the incident and a house robbery case was registered. Police requested anyone who has information on the incident to report it to Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, the nearest police station, or My SAPS App.

Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered “an intensive manhunt” for the robbers. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Earlier this week, IOL reported that police in Musina have launched a manhunt for people involved in a business robbery incident which occurred at a local guest house, where one of the residents was shot and injured. The robbery incident took place on Monday night, according to Mashaba.

“The (first) victim, who is a security guard, alleges that he was on duty at the guest house, when three suspects driving in a white Toyota Corolla approached him and pretended as customers looking for accommodation,” Mashaba said at the time. The three men suddenly produced firearms and robbed the security guard of his cellphone. After that, one of the three men remained with the security guard while the other two proceeded to the rooms on the premises. “In the process, one security guard pressed a panic button, and other security officers responded. There was a shootout between the suspects and the security officers,” said Mashaba.