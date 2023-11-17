Woman accused of plotting loved ones’ murders for insurance money appears in court

A North West woman accused of orchestrating the deaths of her loved ones for insurance payouts will spend the next week remanded in custody after she appeared in court on Friday. Agnes Setshwantsho stands accused of cashing out on insurance policies after the deaths of her relative, who died under mysterious circumstances in the North West in March; her son in July 2023; her husband in 2016; and two daughters who died in 2005 and 2015.

Setshwantsho, aged 49, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on Friday. IOL reported that Setshwantsho was arrested following an intelligence operation after family members raised suspicions. National South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said for the past two months, Sergeant Keshi Mabunda and a team of detectives had been working on this case, following a tip-off from relatives of the suspect.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Henry Mamothame said that through the analysis and collection of evidence, including the exhumation of a body, the team was able to connect the dots. Police are conducting further investigations, with the possibility of adding more charges against the accused. Mamothame added that Setshwantsho faces charges of murder, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice. She will appear in court for a formal bail application on November 24.