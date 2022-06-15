Woman accused of selling R2.2 million Durban North home that ‘wasn’t hers’ awaits bail ruling

Durban - A woman who allegedly sold a multi-million rand Durban North house that didn’t belong to her will spend another week behind bars. Sharmaine Chan, 58, who faces a charge of fraud, was arrested by the Hawks for selling the house worth R2.2 million that allegedly belonged to National Department of Public Works.

Chan made her third appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday. According to Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, judgment in her bail application is expected on June 21. At the time of Chan’s arrest in early June, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the complainant alleged that he was looking for a property and Chan had enticed him into buying a home in Durban North for R2.2 million.

“The complainant paid R2.2 million for the property and when he drove past the property he noticed that the house was being renovated. “Upon making enquiries, he was told that the house belongs to the National Department of Public Works. A case of fraud was then reported at Durban North police station for intensive investigation,” he said. She remains in Westville Prison.

