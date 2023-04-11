Woman among nine drivers arrested in Ekurhuleni for drunk driving on Easter Sunday

Pretoria - The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) arrested nine drivers in the Putfontein area on Easter Sunday for drunk driving. EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the nine drivers are eight men and one woman.

“On Sunday, 9 April 2023, between 3pm and 4pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers steered a drunk and driving operation, where nine suspects were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol,” said Thepa. “The EMPD officers flooded the streets of Putfontein, including Durant and Geldenhuis Roads. A 29-year-old female driver, who had one too many, and eight males between the ages of 25 and 49, were tested using the alcometer/breathalyser, before they were handcuffed and taken to the Crystal Park police station.” Thepa said the nine arrested motorists are expected to appear before the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon.

In another incident last month, the EMPD arrested a 37-year-old woman after she was allegedly found in possession of a Toyota Etios suspected to be stolen. At the time, Thepa said the woman was appearing before the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court. “On Thursday, 30 March 2023, at 12h30, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department’s Northern Region Task Team intercepted a 37-year-old female found on the premises for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.