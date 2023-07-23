Woman and accomplices arrested after bid to fraudulently get R200,000 loan from a bank

Police in Standerton have arrested seven people, aged between 37 and 43, on charges of fraud after a failed attempt to get a R200,000 loan from a bank. One of the suspects, a woman, allegedly went into a financial institution on Thursday and applied for a bank loan of about R200,000.

“She allegedly produced some fraudulent documents, including a bank statement as prerequisite for a loan that she was reportedly applying for,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. It is further alleged that whilst making this application, she was conniving with other six accomplices. During the bank’s verification process of the documents submitted for the loan application, one of the woman’s accomplices allegedly confirmed that she was an employee of the purported company.

“However, one of the officials from the said bank became suspicious and noticed that something was fishy about her application,” said Mohlala. “It is also said that other suspects that were allegedly working with her, reportedly waited outside the bank for her.” The bank’s officials then called the Standerton police, after realizing that “something about the female applicant was not adding up”.

Upon arrival at the bank, police officers conducted their own investigations which led to the arrest of the seven suspects. Mohlala said the alleged fraudsters attempted to flee but were cornered by police and arrested. “During the period the suspects were arrested, nine cell phones as well as about five wallets, two motor vehicles as well as other items like identification documents and some driver's licences seized for further investigation,” said Mohlala.

Police seized seven mobile phones and two vehicles from the woman's accomplices who were waiting for her outside the bank in Standerton, Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS The seven suspects are facing fraud charges and are expected to appear before the Standerton Magistrate's Court on Monday. According to information from the police, the Standerton area previously had several incidents of fraud. “Investigators cannot rule out at this stage, the possibility of more charges being added against the suspects as the investigation continues,” he said.