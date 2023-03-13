Woman and ‘companion’ in court after attempted murder of 75-year-old gogo, and murder of her 11-year-old grandchild

Pretoria - A second suspect has been arrested by police in Limpopo in connection with the attempted murder of a 75-year-old woman and the kidnapping and brutal murder of her granddaughter aged 11 years old - Kgopotse Moseamedi. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect was arrested on Saturday night in Gauteng by a team of investigators assigned to probe the horrific incident.

“On Sunday morning, 5 March 2023, the victims were attacked in their house at Makgakgapatse village under Giyani policing area. The elderly woman was left for dead while the 11-year-old child was kidnapped, and almost a week later, her tiny decomposing body was found by the police hanging from a tree,” said Mojapelo. The first suspect to be arrested was a 37-year-old woman, who was said to be known to both victims. She was arrested in Kempton Park, in Gauteng.

The second suspect, who was arrested on Saturday night, is a 35-year-old man believed to be the arrested woman’s companion. He was arrested in Tembisa, in Gauteng as well. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has commended the police officers who arrested the suspects. “As we continue the fight against gender-based violence, speedy arrests of perpetrators will send a message that the police are determined to relentlessly deal with this scourge,” said Hadebe.