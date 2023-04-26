Woman and her younger partner arrested in connection with murder of two young boys in Soweto

Durban - Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of two young boys in Soweto. The mutilated bodies of Tshiamo Rabanye and Mduduzi Nqobizitha Zulu, were found hours after they had been reported missing a week ago.

They were aged 5 and 6 respectively. Police said one of the victim’s body was found in White City. The other was later discovered in Rockville, both in Soweto. On Wednesday morning police said a 50-year-old woman and her 39-year-old partner were arrested following a forensic investigation at the boys’ homes.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the two suspects were brought in for questioning and subsequently charged with murder. “They will appear before the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday.” The Provincial Police Commissioner in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, condemned the gruesome murders in the strongest possible terms.

"It is so disheartening and disgraceful to see such little innocent lives being lost in this hideous manner.” A few days after the boys died, Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko, alongside members of the provincial government, led a candlelight ceremony in memory of the victims. According to The Star, ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba, offered a R50 000 reward for the capture of the killers adding that he had grew up in the community.