Woman arrested after trying to bribe official to turn a blind eye on outstanding fines worth over R170,000

A Free State woman saw herself behind bars after trying to bribe an official at the local Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC). The 49-year-old woman was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks).

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said members of the Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein reacted to information about a person who called an official at the Department of Community Safety, Roads and Transport highlighting allegations. “The call was about a person offering gratification for turning a blind eye on re-licensing a truck which had outstanding fines amounting to over R177,000. “The upstanding official, who had heard about the recent arrest of 17 people involved in driver's license-related corruption, informed the Hawks about the suspect's advances. The corruption busters wasted no time in approaching the court to seek permission to conduct an undercover police operation,” Mohobeleli said.

The undercover operation was signed off and on Wednesday, May 23, the suspect arrived at the Parys DLTC carrying R50,000 in cash. “Her sole intention was to get the truck re-licensed at a reduced price. However, she found the Hawks waiting to pounce and was immediately arrested,” Mohobeleli said. Head of the Hawks in the Free State, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba praised the official for heeding the call to stop corruption.

“Members of the public often complain about corrupt officials who accept bribes. Our message is that they must desist from fuelling corruption by offering gratification. It is a criminal offence,” Bokaba said. The woman is expected to appear in the Parys Magistrate’s Court on Monday, May 27, on charges of corruption and fraud. [email protected]