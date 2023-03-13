Woman arrested at OR Tambo airport after she defrauded many students, fled to Nigeria and returned to SA

Pretoria – Police in Makhado have arrested a 54-year-old woman, who has been on the run since 2017, when she was wanted for several cases of fraud and theft by false pretences. “This after she allegedly defrauded a lot of unsuspecting job seekers and persons aspiring to acquire nursing qualifications,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The woman allegedly ran bogus nursing colleges, and fraudulently registered unsuspecting students under the pretext that they were to acquire diplomas in nursing. “The victims were also assured of employment across the province upon completion of their studies. The suspect’s fraudulent dealings were unmasked when it was eventually discovered that the colleges were not authentic,” Mojapelo said. “The students immediately opened cases of fraud and theft under false pretences against the woman in Polokwane, Morebeng, Thohoyandou, Waterval and other places in Gauteng Province.”

Police said after many cases were opened, the woman evaded arrest and had been on the run since 2017 after she left South Africa and fled to Nigeria. “The breakthrough happened on Saturday 10 March 2023, when detectives from Makhado received information about the wanted suspect returning to South Africa from Nigeria, and that she would be arriving at OR Tambo International Airport at midday,” Mojapelo said. The detectives pounced on the woman when she arrived at the busy airport at midday.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has commended the detectives who arresting the wanted woman. The suspect is expected to appear before the Louis Trichardt Magistrate’s Court today. Police investigations continue.