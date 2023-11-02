Woman arrested for brutal murder of cop boyfriend intends to plead guilty

A 28-year-old woman, Zanele Mkhonto, who was arrested for the August 2022 murder of Sergeant Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala, 45, has indicated that she intends to plead guilty. IOL last year reported that the the 45-year-old police sergeant was shot five times with his service pistol — two times in the head and three times in his upper body — on August 2, 2022, in Gedlembane, in Pienaar.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested following the brutal murder of Mpumalanga police officer Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala, aged 45. Picture: SAPS “According to information, police in Pienaar were called to attend to a scene where a neighbour alleges that she received a call from the mother of the member, requesting the neighbour to check on her son as she is suspecting that her son might have been murdered,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said at the time. “Upon the police’s arrival, they found him motionless, laying in his bed with visible gunshot wounds on his body. He was shot five times allegedly with his service pistol, two times in the head and three times on his upper body,” Mohlala said. “There were also two cartridges found on the floor, and his vehicle, a green Volkswagen Polo Classic with registration DSV 112 MP, as well as his service firearm and cellphone were missing but later discovered abandoned in the bushes. A murder case with additional charge of robbery was opened for investigation.”