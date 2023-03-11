Woman arrested for kidnapping and murder of 11-year-old girl

Rustenburg - A woman was arrested for the kidnapping and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Makgakgabatse in Limpopo. The woman allegedly offered her mother-in-law two children for an ancestral ritual, but when she declined, the elderly woman was allegedly attacked and her granddaughter was kidnapped.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested in Gauteng following an incident in which an elderly woman was allegedly attacked in her house at Makgakgabatse village on Sunday, and the kidnapping of her 11-year-old granddaughter. Limpopo police said the decomposing body of the 11-year-old girl was found in the bushes at Manganya Farm next to Ga-Maphalla outside Giyani on Friday. She was found hanged with a rope under a tree. "On Sunday, March 5, at about midnight, an elderly woman, aged 75, was allegedly awoken by her daughter-in-law who knocked at the door, saying she brought her two kids for ancestral rituals and was surprised to see her in the company of an unknown man.

"The two allegedly left soon after their request was denied. Three hours later at about 3am the elderly woman was attacked, strangled and left for dead by unknown men who in the process, kidnapped the little girl," said police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. He said cases of attempted murder and kidnapping were opened and investigations commenced. "Information on the whereabouts of the woman was received and the police traced and arrested her in Kempton Park in Gauteng.

"Members of Giyani FCS, Tzaneen K9 and Giyani Crime Prevention conducted a search operation for the kidnapped girl and sadly, her tiny decomposing body was found hanged with a rope under a tree," he said. He said the motive for the incident was unknown at this stage and anyone with information should contact Captain Nhlazine Ngomani on 082 319 9889, crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered that the other perpetrators be hunted down and brought to book.