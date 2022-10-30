Woman arrested for possession of mandrax worth R720 000

Rustenburg - A woman was arrested for possession of mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R720 000 in Worcester, Western Cape police said on Sunday. According to Sergeant Wesley Twigg, Crime Intelligence and Worcester Anti-Gang Unit arrested the woman for the possession of drugs in Stockenstroom Street, Worcester on Friday.

“The members received information of drugs at the premises and searched it. During the search the members found 16 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R720 000. “In an unrelated matter, members of the Provincial Extortion Task Team arrested a 38-year-old female for the possession of ammunition and an explosive device on Friday evening in Rolihlahla Street, Nyanga. The members received information about a firearm at the premises and followed up the information,” Sergeant Twigg said in a statement. They were expected to appear in Worcester and Athlone Magistrate’s Courts respectively.

In another incident, Twigg said members of the Anti-Gang Unit deployed in Hanover Park to restore order in the area due to the ongoing gang violence arrested a 23-year-old man in Etosha Court in the early hours of Saturday when he was found in possession of a 38 special revolver. “The members were busy with crime-prevention operations when they stopped and searched the suspect and found the firearm in his possession.” He was expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In an unrelated incident, members of the Breederiver K9 Unit arrested two women for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in De Doorns. The women were arrested on Saturday afternoon. “The members received a complaint of a truck driver that was pointed with a firearm and responded to it. The vehicle was stopped and searched and a 9mm pistol with ammunition was found hidden between the seats,” Twigg said.

