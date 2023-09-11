Woman arrested in Free State after 14-year-old boy’s rape

A teenage boy was raped allegedly by a woman in Tseki in the Free State.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the 28-year-old woman allegedly raped the 14-year-old boy a week ago at her home.
"It is alleged that on September 1, 2023, at about 12:30, the teenage boy was playing in the street when the woman called him to her house. On his arrival, she undressed and allegedly raped him and gave him some cash not tell anyone," Mophiring said.
The boy related the incident to her mother who immediately reported the matter to the police.
"He was taken for a medical examination. On Friday, 8 September 2023 the woman was arrested and detained."
The woman was expected to appear in the Tseki Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a charge of rape.
In a separate case, Mophiring said an 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl in Petsana near Reitz in the Free State.
"It is alleged that on June 2, 2023, the mother became suspicious of her daughter, thinking she might be pregnant, and that was positive. She could not report the incident immediately to the police, as she thought that could unsettle her daughter's health conditions.
"Her daughter confirmed that she slept with the suspect, even though she cannot remember the exact date."
The man was arrested on Saturday.
IOL News