Woman arrested in Free State after 14-year-old boy’s rape

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the 28-year-old woman allegedly raped the 14-year-old boy a week ago at her home.

A teenage boy was raped allegedly by a woman in Tseki in the Free State.

"It is alleged that on September 1, 2023, at about 12:30, the teenage boy was playing in the street when the woman called him to her house. On his arrival, she undressed and allegedly raped him and gave him some cash not tell anyone," Mophiring said.

The boy related the incident to her mother who immediately reported the matter to the police.

"He was taken for a medical examination. On Friday, 8 September 2023 the woman was arrested and detained."