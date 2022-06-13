Woman arrested in Mpumalanga for possession of unlicensed firearm hidden in her gown

Pretoria – A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in Mpumalanga for possession of an unlicensed firearm at a crime scene where a 28-year-old man had been nabbed for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. Police officers were conducting an operation at Delmas, with the Hazyview public order policing members, at the corner of Bronkhorstspruit Road and Van Zyl Street.

“They stopped a blue Toyota Avanza and searched it. During the search, it was ascertained that the vehicle was robbed from its owner at Evaton in August 2020,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said. While police were interviewing the 28-year-old man who was driving the stolen Toyota Avanza, a green Ford Fiesta arrived at the scene and its driver told police that he was the owner of the blue Toyota Avanza which was under scrutiny. The driver of the Ford was in the company of a woman dressed in pyjamas and a gown.

“As the female got out, one of the police members noticed that the female’s pocket gown was hanging more than the other one, which gave an indication and suspicion that there was something heavy inside,” Mohlala said. A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Mpumalanga for possession of an unlicensed firearm at a crime scene where a man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Photo: SAPS “The 29-year-old female was searched and an illegal firearm with empty magazine was found in the pocket of her gown. Both were arrested on charges of possession of suspected stolen vehicle and possession of an illegal firearm and will appear before the Delmas Magistrate’s Court soon.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended “the commitment and dedication” of the police officers.

