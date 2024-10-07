Woman brutally murdered in Limpopo village, her body found in pool of blood and her belongings missing

Police at Ohrigstad, under the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo are investigating a case of murder following the gruesome discovery of a lifeless body of a 34-year-old woman. The deceased woman’s body had stab wounds when it was discovered at Maepa Ramakgane village on Saturday evening, according to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo.

“It is reported that the horrific discovery was made by the deceased’s boyfriend when he returned home from Burgersfort. The woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on the upper body,” said Ledwaba. Upon further observation, it was discovered that the deceased woman’s belongings, including a handbag and her cellphone were missing. “Police and members of the emergency medical services (EMS) were summoned to the scene and the victim was certified dead on their arrival. Police have opened a case of murder and further launched a manhunt for the suspects,” said Ledwaba.

Police in Limpopo are appealing to community members come forward with information. “Anyone with information that can assist with the investigations that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect(s) to contact the detective section commander, Warrant Officer Stephina Mthombeni on the number 082 449 0198, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, contact the nearest police station or share information on My SAPS App,” said Ledwaba. “Police investigations are continuing.”

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt after the murdered body of a woman was found in her home at Maepa Ramakgane village. File Picture: Phill Magakoe In August, IOL reported that a 40-year-old man, who is a foreign national, was arrested by police in Limpopo shortly after an elderly woman was found hacked to death at her residence at Mahwelereng. The alleged killer, who resides within the vicinity of the slain woman’s home, appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court, facing a charge of murder. According to initial police reports, a concerned neighbour was alerted by the commotion and rushed to the house to assist.

At the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo said the concerned neighbour found the victim lying outside the house, tied with a rope and with multiple stab wounds. The disturbed neighbour immediately contacted the police and emergency services. “Upon their arrival, paramedics certified the 74-year-old victim dead at the scene. The local detectives acted swiftly, identifying and apprehending the suspect shortly after the attack,” said Mashaba.