Woman bundled into boot and kidnapped in De Aar, rescued in Joburg

Rustenburg - A 30-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped by two men in De Aar in the Northern Cape was rescued in Grasmere, south of Johannesburg, Northern Cape police said. The woman was bundled into the boot of her car by two men who were building and renovating her house.

“It is alleged that the victim had employed the two men as bricklayers as she was building and renovating her house in De Aar. “On Monday, June 13, the two allegedly kidnapped the victim, 30, and forced her into the boot of her Audi Q2 and drove off with her. The victim was in possession of her cellphone, and she managed to communicate with her mother via WhatsApp about the kidnapping ordeal and theft of her motor vehicle,” said police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana. The woman’s mother immediately alerted the police who reacted promptly and launched a search and tracing operation.

“The particulars of the victim and the vehicle were circulated. De Aar SAPS members, with the owner of Landile Security Services, collaborated during the search and trace operation,” Tawana said. “The search and tracing operation led the team to a Grasmere filling station on the N1 south of Johannesburg and they found the suspects in possession of the reported stolen vehicle with the victim bundled in the boot. The victim had sustained bruises as a result of the scuffle that ensued during the kidnapping.” The two were arrested with the assistance of the Johannesburg Highway Patrol and private security officers in Grasmere.

