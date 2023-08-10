Woman burnt beyond recognition and dumped in bushes, identified through fingerprints

An Eastern Cape woman whose body was found burnt beyond recognition in a bush has been identified as 35-year-old Ayanda Dupa-Emenaha. Dupa-Emenaha’s body was found on July 25 on Coega Road, a day after she was reported missing.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the victim’s identity was verified through fingerprints. Naidu said it is alleged that Dupa-Emenaha left her place of work on July 23 at around 5.30pm and dropped off her co-worker in Rink Street. “She indicated to her friend that she was going to Westbourne Road before going home, however, she never arrived home,” she said.

The victim’s vehicle, a white Toyota Etios was found abandoned on the old Coega Road just after midnight the following morning. Naidu said a missing person report was subsequently opened. “On July 25 at around 3.30pm with the assistance of the K9 Search and Rescue unit, a body was found in bushes on Coega Road about 30 metres from where her vehicle was found,” she said.