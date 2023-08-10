Woman burnt beyond recognition and dumped in bushes, identified through fingerprints

An Eastern Cape woman whose body was found burnt beyond recognition in a bush has been identified as 35-year-old Ayanda Dupa-Emenaha.
Dupa-Emenaha’s body was found on July 25 on Coega Road, a day after she was reported missing.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the victim’s identity was verified through fingerprints.
Naidu said it is alleged that Dupa-Emenaha left her place of work on July 23 at around 5.30pm and dropped off her co-worker in Rink Street.
“She indicated to her friend that she was going to Westbourne Road before going home, however, she never arrived home,” she said.
The victim’s vehicle, a white Toyota Etios was found abandoned on the old Coega Road just after midnight the following morning.
Naidu said a missing person report was subsequently opened.
“On July 25 at around 3.30pm with the assistance of the K9 Search and Rescue unit, a body was found in bushes on Coega Road about 30 metres from where her vehicle was found,” she said.
Naidu said a case of murder was being investigated by Humewood SAPS.
Police have urged anyone who can assist with any information relating to this incident to contact SAPS Humewood, Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies on 073 130 3018 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
IOL News