Woman caught carrying her child’s body in a plastic bag charged with murder

Durban – A 25-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday charged with her son’s murder. She is alleged to have killed her 4-year-old son at the Tshiawelo Flats in Soweto, on Monday.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the woman’s sister-in-law noticed her carrying a plastic bag. “When questioned about what was inside the bag, she allegedly informed the sister-in-law that it was the remains of her 4-year-old son that she had killed and burned.” Masondo said the mother then proceeded to Protea Glen police station where she handed herself over to the police and was arrested.

“The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage.” In June this year, three children died after their father allegedly gave them a poison-laced beverage. The 39-year-old father also died in hospital soon after the incident. It is alleged that he tried to commit suicide by taking an overdose.

IOL previously reported that the man had given his five sons a beverage to drink before they left for school. Lehlogonolo Khoabane, 16, Katleho Khoabane, 13, and Tebogo Ngcongwane, 6, died. The fourth son was taken to hospital. The fifth brother did not drink the beverage.

