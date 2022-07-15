Woman evades Mpumalanga court on drug dealing charges and gets arrested in Cape Town

Pretoria - Rudi Angy Kishuka, a 25-year-old Congolese national, was remanded in custody by the Bellville Magistrate’s Court after she was arrested by the Cape Town-based police Flying Squad and the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit on a warrant of arrest issued in Bethal, Mpumalanga for drug dealing. It is alleged that Kishuka is one of eleven suspects who were arrested by the Hawks in Secunda on 28 June 2021 during a take-down operation in Mpumalanga, according to Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Kishuka was one of the four accused who were granted bail by the Bethal Regional Court, and she only attended court twice and evaded court since then. A warrant of her arrest was authorised on 28 April 2022 by the same court,” said Sekgotodi. “Information was received by the Hawks’ Secunda-based and Secunda crime intelligence that the suspect is in Cape Town. The investigating team and Secunda crime intelligence liaised with their Cape Town counterparts who traced the suspect and cornered her while trying to escape from her hiding place in Gateway Delft.” Kishuka was arrested, detained and taken to Bellville Magistrate’s Court, where she was remanded in custody. Her case was transferred to the Bethal Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga, where she will appear in court on Monday.

A week ago, a woman who was wanted by police, Ralina Julio Cau, aged 43, was remanded in custody by the Kriel Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga after she was intercepted at the Komatipoort Lebombo port of entry while she was trying to cross the border from South Africa into Mozambique. Cau is one of three accused people who were arrested in March 2018 at Kriel while they were transporting counterfeit goods and shoes from Mozambique into South Africa. At the time, Sekgotodi said the consignment of shoes was destined for Joburg.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The trio was remanded in custody until April 10, 2018, when they were granted bail of R3 000 each. After their release, they attended court a few times, and they never came back to court. A warrant of their arrest was authorised by the Kriel Magistrate’s Court on October 8, 2018, and all the three accused were circulated on the system as wanted suspects,” said Sekgotodi. On June 30, the Hawks said Cau was trying to cross the border from South Africa into Mozambique, and the system intercepted her, showing that she was wanted by police for the Kriel case. IOL