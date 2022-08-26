Woman fighting for her life after assailants repeatedly shot her in her home

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga are investigating two cases of attempted murder after armed assailants broke into a house and shot a young couple several times. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said nothing was stolen from the premises.

“A young couple escaped death when two suspects forced open the door at their residential place, fired several shots at the victims leaving them to die at Emadamini, Wesselton in Ermelo on Wednesday 24 August 2022,” Mohlala said. “The victims were asleep at their residence just before midnight. Both victims were rushed to hospital. One victim, a 23-year-old male has since been discharged from hospital whilst his partner is still fighting for her life.” According to the police report, the boyfriend was shot twice but his partner suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

“The motive is unknown at the moment as nothing was taken from the house. Police are currently investigating two counts of attempted murder, and possibilities that other charges might be added cannot be ruled out,” Mohlala said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the attack. “The safest place to be is behind everyone’s house’s door. It is really disturbing when people are attacked where they are supposed to be safe,” she said.

Earlier this month, the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court remanded in custody a 29-year-old woman who was arrested for the murder of 45-year-old Sergeant Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala at Pienaar in Mpumalanga. “Zanele Mkhonto appeared in the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court on Friday, August 5, 2022 after being arrested in connection with the murder of Sergeant Mandlenkosi Thwala at Pienaar,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said. IOL