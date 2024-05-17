Woman found guilty of defrauding Old Mutual in fraudulent death claim

A 41-year-old woman has been found guilty of defrauding Old Mutual after she submitted a fraudulent death claim. Lindeka Patricia Ntlokwinendaba was convicted on Wednesday in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court in the Eastern Cape.

Her arrest was a joint operation between the Mthatha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) of the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Old Mutual insurance company. According to Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Ntlokwinendaba insured the deceased, Mfunxuse Golden Mvinqi, with Old Mutual. “She said he was her stepfather, when he was not,” said Mgolodela.

When Mvinqi passed away on June 21, 2018, Ntlokwinendaba processed the death benefits under the pretext that she was his stepdaughter. “An amount of R20,000.00 was successfully paid by Old Mutual to the claimant.” Mgolodela said Old Mutual later did an audit and scrutinised the claim submitted by Ntlokwinendaba.

“It was established that she was only a friend to the deceased’s niece and not his stepdaughter. Furthermore, it was discovered that no contributions were made by Ntlokwinendaba towards the deceased’s funeral.” Mgolodela said Old Mutual reported the matter to the Hawks in 2020 for extensive probing. This culminated in Ntlokwinendaba’s arrest on July 13, 2021. She was released on warning that same day after a brief appearance in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Following a series of court appearance, the Hawks said Ntlokwinendaba was convicted this week and has been remanded in custody. The matter was adjourned for a social worker’s pre-sentence report. Sentencing proceedings will begin on June 4.