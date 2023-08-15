Woman found with high-calibre ammunition in Joburg says she stole it from husband in Lesotho

Two women, aged 22 and 32, were arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers working together with members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) for possession of explosives and ammunition in Zakariyya Park. On Saturday, the law enforcement operational team followed up on information regarding people who were allegedly distributing explosives and ammunition to illegal miners around Johannesburg.

“The information further alluded that the alleged suspects who are both Lesotho nationals reside around the Kanana Park Majazana area, south of Johannesburg, and they were planning to deliver the explosives and ammunition to a buyer in Eldorado Park,” said JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. “The operational team kept observations around the suspects' residence at Kanana Park Majazana. While conducting observations, information was received that the suspects are travelling in a silver Kia Rio.” Two women were arrested in Joburg after they were found in possession of high calibre ammunition and an explosive. Photo: JMPD The vehicle was spotted and followed.

In the Kia Rio, the law enforcement team noticed two female passengers and a man who was driving the vehicle. “The operational team managed to stop the vehicle at Golden Highway in Zakariyya Park. A search was conducted and whilst searching the vehicle and occupants, the officers found one explosive and three high-caliber ammunition inside one of the female occupants’ backpack,” said Fihla. Two women were arrested in Joburg after they were found in possession of high calibre ammunition and an explosive. Photo: JMPD The suspects were immediately placed under arrest and taken to Lenasia South SAPS for detention.

“The driver was interviewed and he alleged that he is an e-hailing services driver. The suspects had requested a ride and he didn't know their intention. He was later released,” said Fihla. “The first female suspect was questioned on how she acquired the explosives and ammunition, and she alleged that she brought them into the country from Lesotho two weeks ago and she wanted to sell them,” he said. Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Department, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. File Photo: JMPD “She further alleged that she stole the explosive and ammunition from her husband who is an ex-soldier in Lesotho, but she failed to mention to whom she was going to sell the items.”