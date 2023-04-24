Woman gang-raped by five men after she and her boyfriend were invited into a house for ‘further entertainment’

Pretoria - A woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Limpopo after she and her boyfriend were invited inside a house while they were walking from a tavern. The horrific incident took place in Phagameng on Sunday, at around 2am.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said one of the five alleged rapists who had invited the couple into his house was known to them. “According to the information received, it is alleged that a 35-year-old woman was with her boyfriend coming from the local tavern when they met five men, one known to the couple. The man then invited the couple to his house for further entertainment,” Ledwaba narrated. “Upon arrival, the suspects threatened the boyfriend while the others dragged the woman to the bedroom and took turns raping her.”

The boyfriend managed to escape from the house and alerted the police about the incident. Ledwaba said police rushed to the scene and found that the suspects had fled. “Three of the suspects were arrested shortly after the incident, with assistance from the community,” said Ledwaba.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers has commended the swift arrest of the three suspects. “Police must ensure that no stone is left unturned in tracking down all the perpetrators of this horrendous crime and bringing them to book,” added Major General Scheepers. The three arrested suspects, aged between 27 and 36, are due to appear in the Modimolle Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.