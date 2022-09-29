Woman gets 10-year jail term for R1.3m fraud

Rustenburg – A 39-year-old woman was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for fraud amounting to R1.3 million. Antionette Hillary Naidoo was sentenced at the Klerksdorp Regional Court to 12 years’ imprisonment, with two years suspended.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said she was convicted on 25 charges of fraud. “She defrauded Midvaal Water Company, known as Midvaal, (of) an amount of R1.3m, while employed as the financial accountant heading the finance section. “Naidoo’s conviction emanates from her arrest, following her action of manipulating the accounting and payment systems of Midvaal, by transferring the monies into her bank account by changing the supplier’s bank account numbers,” said Henry Mamothame, NPA North West spokesperson. “These transactions were done between February and August 2018, under the pretext of paying suppliers of Midvaal. She then recorded these payments in the form of journal entries, as styled refreshments, cellphones, and salaries.

“The complainant managed to trace that all creditors were paid into one bank account, which belonged to the accused. She pleaded guilty to all charges, however, the state also had solid evidence against her, as all illegal and irregular banking transactions were contained in the docket.” In Mpumalanga, the Hawks said department of public works officials – deputy chief director Sipho Ronny Monareng, 50, Macdonald Boto Sigudla, 43, Bandile Jacob Ngcebo – and suppliers Maganeleng Antony Mashego, 43, Whisky Delisa Khumalo, 45, as well as Tshidi Suzen Sedibe, 43, appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, after the Hawks arrested them on the same day on allegations of corruption, fraud and money laundering. “It is alleged that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Monareng colluded with the company directors who made misrepresentation and submitted claims to the department of public works for the services which were never rendered, thus (they) prejudiced the department (of) an amount of R1.38m. The scope of corruption expanded to other officials and company directors who also benefited,” said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks in November 2021 for further probe. During further investigation, it was established that Monareng facilitated the whole process. The case was finalised and handed over to court who issued warrants for their arrests, hence their appearance before court.” They were granted R10 000 bail each and the case was postponed to November 2 for further investigation. IOL