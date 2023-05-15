Woman gets R10 000 fine or 2 years in jail, for car finance fraud

Pretoria – A Limpopo woman, 22, has been sentenced to pay R10 000 or spend two years in jail after she used fraudulent documents to buy a Hyundai Atos. Spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo, Lieutenant-Colonel Matimba Maluleke said the Hyundai Atos valued at over R340 000 was financed by Wesbank last year.

“Miranda Thandaza Lubisi was sentenced for fraud by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on (Friday) 12 May, 2023,” Matimba said. “On 16 September, 2022, the accused visited a vehicle dealership in Tzaneen and showed interest in a Hyundai Atos valued at R346 122. The accused was assisted by the salesperson at the dealership to apply for vehicle finance that was later approved by the Wesbank.” Maluleke said the vehicle was delivered to Lubisi.

“After a few months, the bank was audited and it was discovered that the accused used fraudulent documents to apply for vehicle finance. The case of fraud was opened at Tzaneen police station and transferred to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation (unit) for further handling,” he said. A thorough investigation was conducted and consequently, the accused was arrested and charged with fraud. After a few court appearances, she was granted bail until she was convicted and sentenced to pay R10 000 or two years imprisonment,” Maluleke said.