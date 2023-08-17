Woman hacked to death in the Free State

Police in the Free State have urged the community to come forward with any information after a woman was hacked to death on Thursday morning. The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said the incident occurred at 5.20am at a house in Phomolong in Henneman.

“A woman was hacked to death on August 17, 2023, at a house in Phomolong, Hennenman. The suspect is allegedly on the run. “The deceased was certified dead on arrival at Bongani Hospital. A case of murder was registered for further investigation,” Thakeng said. Police have also urged residents not to mess up crime scenes.

“The investigation team in Hennenman is appealing to residents of Hennenman not to trample on crime scenes but to provide SAPS with information about any clue or whereabouts of the suspect and not to take the law into their own hands. “Anyone with information to trace the suspect can call Detective Warrant Officer Arno Olivier of Hennenman Detective Services at 082 466 7940 or Hennenman police station at 057 573 2151,” Thakeng said. In an unrelated incident, three suspects aged between 23 and 45, appeared in the before the Welkom and Odenfaalsrus Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted murder and possession of drugs.

Thakeng said officers of the Welkom Public Order Policing were following up on information about a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in Rheederpark on Wednesday. “The members received a tip-off regarding the whereabouts of the suspect; the information was followed up to Block 5 taxi rank in Kutloanong, Odendaalsrus. The suspect matched the description and was arrested. “After the interrogation, the suspect led members to a house in the K10 Section of Kutloanong, where he bought drugs. On arrival, two men tried to flee but were cornered while the shack house was searched. Drugs were found on the bed and inside the vehicle that was parked in the yard. The duo was arrested for possession of drugs