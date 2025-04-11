Woman handed suspended sentence for animal cruelty and running an illegal animal shelter

A woman who was illegally operating an animal shelter in Middelburg, Eastern Cape, has been handed a suspended sentence for animal cruelty. Carol-Ann Ratcliff, owner of Pet Haven, was prosecuted by the by the National Council of SPCA (NSPCA) and was handed a two-year sentence which was suspended for three years on condition that no further offences are committed during that period.

She was also ordered to close the shelter with immediate effect. NSPCA spokesperson, Jacques Peacock, said in July 2024, inspectors responded to a cruelty complaint at the shelter and upon inspection, they discovered disturbing scenes of neglect and cruelty. "Animals were crammed into filthy cages with dirty and contaminated water sources. Many animals were suffering from untreated illnesses and wounds. The shelter was operating illegally and collecting donations without being a registered organisation," said Peacock.

After the inspection, Peacock said Ratcliff laid a false charge of intimidation against both the NSPCA team and the South African Police Service officers who went to her animal shelter. "The State declined to prosecute the false charge, and the NSPCA continued its efforts undeterred, ultimately securing a successful conviction." Furthermore, Peacock said Ratcliff was declared unfit to own or be in charge of any animal for the next five years, including her own animals.

"All the animals from the shelter and the offender’s residence have been transferred to the Bloemfontein SPCA, where they will finally receive the love and care they deserve and placed in happy homes,'' he said. The NSPCA urges members of the public to immediately contact their local SPCA or the NSPCA if they suspect animal cruelty. In another similar matter, Mahanaimfeet Sanctuary, run by Mr Ockert Kruger, promotes itself as "Saving Lives Paw By Paw" and "A Peaceful Home for Retired Heroes."

However, behind this compassionate image, SPCA Inspectors uncovered extreme neglect and suffering. Following an urgent warrant from the Atlantis Magistrate's Court, the most critical cases were removed immediately last Thursday. A follow-up inspection on March 11, 2025, led to the removal of 75 more dogs from the property.

This is not Kruger’s first encounter with the law or the SPCA. His pattern of renting properties, accumulating debt, and evading eviction continues—all while using animals as a source of income. "The SPCA is taking legal action to prevent Kruger from acquiring more animals while court proceedings are underway. This must be the last time animals suffer at his hands", said Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse at the time. [email protected]