Woman held over medical supply procurement scam freed by court, warned to attend next appearance

Pretoria – The Hawks have arrested 54-year-old Sarah Kekana in Limpopo, after she was implicated in a government procurement order scam. Hawks’ spokesperson in Gauteng, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said she was released by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, which postponed the case to November 30, and warned her to avail herself on the next court date.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation tracing operation caught up with Kekana at Mogoto village in Limpopo barely three months after the case of fraud was reported at Dunnottar police station (in Gauteng),” said Ramovha. Kekana has been charged with fraud and money laundering. The Hawks arrested Sarah Kekana in Limpopo, after she was implicated in a government procurement order scam in a case opened in Gauteng. l HAWKS “It is reported that on 31 July 2020, a victim received an email from the Department of Health in Pretoria to supply them with 11 BM 7500ZX patient monitors,” Ramovha said.

“In the quest to locate the said items, the victim came across a company called, Andico Medical Supplies based in Port Elizabeth. It responded with a pro forma invoice of just over R123 000, with bank accounts.” Although the money was deposited into the particular bank account, the Hawks said the purported “medical equipment” was never delivered. “The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has postponed the case to 30 November 2022. Kekana has been warned to come back to court on the said scheduled day,” said Ramovha.

Story continues below Advertisement

In another case, Swereen Govender, the woman who has been on the run for a year after allegedly swindling her victims out of R18m was this week arrested in Durban, where she was apparently employed. Govender made an initial appearance in Durban shortly after her arrest, before she was transported to Gauteng. Ramovha said the wanted fugitive, 55, was found hiding at a lodge along Mahatma Gandhi Road in Durban.

Story continues below Advertisement