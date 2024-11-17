Woman, her company and staff in hot water for bid to defraud SARS of R1.6 million

Company director Mmaseala Kekana, bookkeeper Richard Sekgantsha Makgasa and their business entity Mmarekhu Retail and Suppliers CC have appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Polokwane on tax related offences. Limpopo spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said the trio appeared in court on Friday.

The State’s case is that during 2013/2014 tax period, the accused unlawfully and falsely acted with a common intent and in furtherance of a common purpose. "The accused reportedly submitted false income tax returns to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and they were about to be refunded the amount of R1,665,089," said Mmuroa. 37-year-old company director Mmaseala Kekana, 40-year-old bookkeeper Richard Sekgantsha Makgasa, and business entity Mmarekhu Retail and Suppliers CC, are accused of defrauding SARS. Picture: Hawks During 2022, SARS conducted a forensic audit and noticed the irregularities.

The case docket of fraud was opened at Mokopane police station and referred to the Polokwane-based Hawks serious commercial crime investigation unit for further probe. “The investigation was conducted, and upon finalisation of the case, it was handed to the public prosecutor for decision. As a result, the public prosecutor issued warrants for the arrests of the director, company and the bookkeeper,” said Mmuroa. The accused trio was traced and arrested on October 21. They were summoned to appear before court on November 15.

“The case was postponed to November 22 2024 for further police investigations,” said Mmuroa. Bookkeeper Richard Sekgantsha Makgasa. Picture: Hawks Last week, IOL reported that the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court had convicted and sentenced 40-year-old Smangaliso Innocent Khoza, a director of four companies, for contravening sections of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) in relation to money laundering, and the Tax Administration Act. Smangaliso Innocent Khoza, a director of four companies, was convicted and sentenced for money laundering and contravening the Tax Administration Act. Picture: Supplied/Hawks In 2021, IOL reported that Khoza was among eight people and companies that appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court for alleged tax evasion, theft and money laundering. The charge sheet included four companies that were used by individuals in the group.