Woman in court after Mpumalanga cop was shot 5 times with his own service pistol

Pretoria – A 29-year-old woman is scheduled to appear before the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court this morning after she was arrested in connection with the murder of a policeman, Sergeant Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Thwala, 45, was found dead by a neighbour at Gedlembane, in Pienaar, on Wednesday morning.

“According to information, police in Pienaar were called to attend to a scene where a neighbour, alleges that she received a call from the mother of the member, requesting the neighbour to check on her son as she is suspecting that her son might have been murdered,” Mohlala said. “Upon the police’s arrival, they found him motionless, laying in his bed with visible gunshot wounds on his body. He was shot five times allegedly with his service pistol, two times in the head and three times on his upper body.” Emergency medical services were summoned to the scene and the police officer was certified dead.

“There were also two cartridges found on the floor and his vehicle, a green Volkswagen Polo Classic with registration DSV 112 MP, as well as his service firearm and cellphone were missing but later discovered abandoned in the bushes. A murder case with additional charge of robbery was opened for investigation,” Mohlala said. “As police were still in shock at what has happened, a passer-by approached them while conducting a roadblock at Newscom in Pienaar. The person indicated to the members that he saw a firearm next to the road, a few meters from the roadblock.” It was later discovered that the firearm on the side of the road belonged to the murdered police officer.

Mohlala said the 29-year-old suspect was arrested within 24 hours after the gruesome murder, “hiding at her boyfriend’s house”. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela is concerned at the murder of police officers in the province. “We send our sincere condolences to the family of our member. We are very much concerned about the killing of members especially at the Kabokweni area since the past months,” she said.

“The ones that committed this barbaric act should be put where they belong before taking another life. We shall never rest until we achieve this.” IOL