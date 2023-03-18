Woman in court for R14 million Eskom fraud

Rustenburg - A woman accused of defrauding Eskom of over R14 million appeared in the Hendrina Magistrate's Court. Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi, 42, was arrested on Friday for theft, fraud and money laundering.

She appeared in court on the same day, and the case against her was postponed to March 22 for possible bail application. "Her appearance followed an intensive investigation conducted by Eskom Forensic Investigators concerning money that was stolen from Eskom. After they uncovered the fraud, a case was opened and referred to the Middelburg-based Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further exploration," said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. "During their probe it was discovered that during March to April 2013, Nkosi, who was employed by Eskom at Arnot power station as a senior buyer, allegedly colluded with her accomplices, a director of Angel Frost Investment (PTY) LTD. The accused acting in concert, defrauded Eskom amount of R14 736 882," she said.

Nkosi is expected to join four other accused in this case. Meanwhile, in the Free State, the Hawks said Mareli Vogel, 58, was found guilty by the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Sasolburg on Thursday. She is facing 1 116 counts of theft.

"Vogel was arrested in September 2021 after a case was opened against her at Sasolburg SAPS in January 2020 and charged for theft of money stolen from a company she was working for. "The owner of the business was notified by Absa bank on December 24, 2019 after a large amount of cash was withdrawn from his business account and he had no knowledge of such a transaction," said warrant officer Fikiswa Matoti. An internal investigation was conducted by the business owner, where it was discovered that Vogel, who was the financial officer and the only person having access to the business online banking at the time, fraudulently transferred money from the business account to her personal account between 2014 and 2020 to an estimated value of R2 500 000.