Woman in court for R4m vehicle fraud

Rustenburg – A 44-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, in connection with vehicle fraud amounting to more than R4 million. According to the Hawks in the Western Cape, the woman was arrested on Friday, by the Hawks’ economic protected resources team based in Bellville together with Maitland flying squad.

“This comes after allegation that the suspect with her husband, both directors of the company trading as Husnna Amin General PTY/LTD were using fraudulent documents to purchase vehicles during the period between 2019 to date,” said Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani. “The couple was linked to a string of cases relating to vehicle fraud. “The suspects are reported to have bought vehicles using fraudulent payslips and fake employment confirmation accompanied with a permanent contract.

“The suspects managed to get away with numerous bank approved vehicle loans. “It is reported that the suspects were involved in a vehicle-purchase scheme by applying for hire-purchase finance from banking institutions using fraudulent documents which were submitted via a dealership in targeting the balloon car payments option, resulting in them changing the vehicle ownership from various licensing departments around Gauteng and the Western Cape provinces into their company.” Hani said the bank uncovered the scheme and reported it to the Hawks for further probing in December 2022.

“A detailed investigation resulted in the arrest of the suspect’s wife and during the operation the investigating team recovered three vehicles at their residence. “The husband, who is one of the masterminds in the syndicate, who controlled runners that are being used to purchase vehicles from vehicle dealers was gunned down days before his arrest. “The crimes involved eight fraudulent financing transactions made to banks between 2019 to date which resulted in a loss of more than R4 million to the banking industry.

