Rustenburg – A woman arrested in connection with over R900 000 Eskom container fraud was released on a R5 000 bail. Annemarie Stander, 55, was released on bail at the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, following her arrested by the Middelburg based Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team for fraud, theft and money laundering.

“The investigation revealed that during 2021, Eskom Tutuka Power Station issued an order to Umnandi Conference and Catering for the purchase and delivery of two containers at the power station. “The company, Umnandi colluded with Eskom employees and the company invoiced Eskom an amount of R939 550 without purchasing and delivering of the containers. “Payment was done and Eskom suffered a loss,” said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

The case was postponed to February 20 for appearance at Middleburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. “The accused will be added to other three Eskom officials who were arrested by Standerton detectives before the case was transferred to the Hawks for further investigation in January 2023,” she said. In Gauteng, the Hawks said a search and seizure warrants were executed at an East Rand business square in Boksburg on Wednesday, where several car accessories and parts bearing Ford logo were found and confiscated from the premises.

"The targeted operation was conducted in terms of the Counterfeit Goods Act. This followed a complaint that was received implicating three well known businesses apparently contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act in respect of selling counterfeit Ford accessories. "The identified premises were on the authorities' radar for a while culminating in a fact finding operation which involved members from the South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law, Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, Brand representatives, Public Order Police and local Visible Policing members," said Captain Lloyd Ramovha. He said criminal and civil proceedings were to be instituted against the responsible businesses as well as their respective owners.

