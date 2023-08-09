Woman in viral video seen kicking and trampling on her child arrested, but released by court

Police in Gauteng have vowed that they will leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for a one-year-old child who is seen in a viral video being severely assaulted allegedly by his biological mother. Social media users were in an uproar after the video went viral of a woman kicking and tramping on a child.

In the 13-second video, which we will not show due to the explicit and disturbing nature of it, the child is seen laying on the floor while someone kicks him several times and tramps on his throat and chest area. The child then burst into tears. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said on Saturday, the father of the toddler brought the matter to the attention of the Nordwood police station. “A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was registered and the matter was immediately transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection, Sexual Investigations (FCS) Unit. The mother appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 07 August 2023,” said Masondo.

“The mother was released and matter not placed on the court roll as the SAPS was instructed to first collect both cellphones of both parents for further investigation.” Masondo said the SAPS has already begun with processing of the cellphones of the parents. The abused child was removed by police and handed over to the Department of Social Development for placement.

Since the emergence of the video, South Africans from different walks of life have been calling for the woman to be arrested, and compared her to convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu. Some called for her arrest, while others said the community must deal with her. Earlier this week, the community of Mbuzini in Mpumalanga made the shocking discovery of a newborn baby girl, who was found alive and concealed in a plastic bag at the local sports field.

“The children allegedly alerted elders who responded to the call and they found the baby girl who was still alive. It is alleged that the elders assisted the baby with first aid including the safe cutting of umbilical cord,” according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. The newborn baby was then taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Police are appealing for community members with information relating to the incident to report it, so that the baby’s mother can be arrested.