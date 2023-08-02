Woman killed in Benoni crash after her Hyundai SUV collides with heavy truck

A tragic crash in Benoni resulted in the death of a 43-year-old woman when her white Hyundai SUV collided with a haulage truck. The incident took place at the intersection of Range View Road and Moth Road in the Benoni area, near Willowmore Cricket Stadium.

Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, reported the crash details, explaining that the officers received information about the accident on Monday, 31 July 2023, at about 05:22. “On arrival, EMPD officers found parts of both a white Hyundai SUV and a UDS truck in the middle of the roadway. Preliminary investigations reveal that the white Hyundai SUV lost control on a sharp curve and collided with the UDS truck. The crash resulted in the 43-year-old female driver succumbing to her injuries as emergency services attempted to resuscitate her on the scene,” Thepa said. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Benoni police station, with investigations ongoing.

The EMPD has taken the opportunity to remind motorists to practice caution and adhere to road rules. Last month, another tragic collision in Ekurhuleni resulted in three deaths when a Volkswagen Golf collided with an oncoming Volkswagen Polo on Balfour Road. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, and a culpable homicide case has been registered.