Woman killed in M13 Durban horror crash

A woman believed to be in her 30s was killed in a what emergency workers described as a horror crash on the M13 in Durban on Friday morning. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they responded at around 11.30am to a horrific crash on the M13 Pietermaritzburg-bound on Fields Hill.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that two vehicles had collided head-on. “Both vehicles were found with extensive damage in the roadway. “Paramedics triaged the scene and found that seven occupants from both vehicles had sustained various injuries, and immediately more ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist.

“One female believed to be in her thirties had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.” He said six other occupants, including four children, had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical and were stabilised on the scene by multiple ambulance services before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required. “One passenger was severely entrapped in one of the vehicles and the Durban Fire Department and Netcare911 Rescue unit had to use the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to cut the patient free.”