Woman killed, three-year-old shot after two gunmen storm house in Newclare, Joburg

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances leading to the shooting were subject to an investigation.

A woman was killed and a three-year-old injured in a shooting incident in Newclare, Johannesburg, on Tuesday night.

Shedding more light on the incident, Nevhuhulwi said it is alleged that just before 10pm the victims were reportedly attacked in their house by unknown suspects.

“One woman was fatally shot, while three more victims, including a three-year-old, were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.

“Suspects are alleged to be two unknown men who fled the scene using a white Sentra and a black Audi.