Woman pensioner arrested for dealing in dagga

Durban - A 60-year-old Eastern Cape woman is expected to appear in court today for allegedly dealing in drugs. Police said the woman was arrested on Monday afternoon in the Burgersdorp area.

“Police members from the crime prevention unit were busy with high visibility patrols when they followed up on positive information on drugs. “The suspect was identified and upon searching her, loose dagga in a plastic bag and 33 small transparent sachets containing dagga were found in her possession,” said provincial police spokesperson, Captain Ursula Roelofse. Roelofse said the accused will make her first appearance in the Burgersdorp Magistrate’s Court.

She said these arrests were as a result of the good working relationship between the SAPS and the community. Meanwhile, five attempted murder suspects were also arrested on Tuesday night, in the Maletswai area in the Eastern Cape. Police said members from SAPS Aliwal North acted on intelligence and stopped a white VW Polo that was involved in an attempted murder case and fled the scene.

Information revealed that the vehicle was heading towards Aliwal North. As the vehicle entered Aliwal North, and after spotting the police, they sped away which resulted in a high speed chase. When the vehicle was ‘boxed’ in, the suspects got out and fled on foot. “Five suspects, aged between 27 and 35-years-old were traced and arrested. “A 9mm pistol and ammunition was found under the rear seat and 11 cellphones were also confiscated,” police said.