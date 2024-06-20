Woman posing as a doctor arrested at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital in Ekurhuleni

A woman posing as a medical doctor was apprehended at the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital, and the Gauteng health department was warning community members and healthcare workers to be wary of bogus medical practitioners. Spokesperson for the provincial department, Motalatale Modiba said the woman was arrested on Tuesday night, and is set to appear in court soon.

“The Gauteng department of health can confirm that a female imposter posing as a doctor was apprehended at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital on June 18. The bogus ‘doctor’ was handed over to the police and spent a night in custody. The facility management has since opened a case at Rabasotho police station and the suspect is due to appear in court soon,” said Modiba. “Unqualified individuals posing as medical professionals put innocent lives at risk,” he said. A woman is set to appear in court after she was arrested for posing as a medical practitioner at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital. File Picture: Pexels “It is a criminal offence for any person to impersonate healthcare professionals and to practice whilst not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa. The matter is under investigation by both the facility management and the police to establish circumstances under which the bogus doctor gained access to the hospital.”

Modiba added that the department was continuously strengthening measures at facilities, to safeguard the wellbeing of patients and staff. “Our employees and the public are urged to be vigilant against imposters who seek to undermine the work of healthcare professionals,” the provincial health department warned. In February, IOL reported that the Gauteng Department of Health had warned community members to avoid falling prey to prowling bogus healthcare practitioners who try to solicit bribes before offering services.

The warning comes after more than 120 cases of illegal healthcare practitioners have been reported in the last three years. The provincial health department made the warning after another woman impersonating a medical doctor was nabbed at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto. She had allegedly solicited for R700 from a patient who needed assistance.