Woman released on bail after Eskom pylons were allegedly found at her ‘Monkey scrap metal dealership’

Pretoria - Five suspects have been arrested during a multi-disciplinary “disruptive operation” conducted at several scrap metal dealers in Mpumalanga. The anti-crime blitz incorporated the Middelburg-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, Transnet, the crime intelligence unit based in Nelspruit and Eskom on Monday.

“Information was received, and a disruptive operation was conducted targeting the scrap metal dealers who contravened the Second-Hand Goods Act around Mpumalanga. The team proceeded to Old Middelburg Road at Monkey Scrap Metal Dealer where a search operation was executed,” according to Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. “They allegedly found Eskom pylon weighing 740 kilograms, Eskom cables 350 meters long and a burned copper 98,5 kilograms valued to over R200 000. The suspect, who is the lawful owner of Monkey Scrap Metal, Beatrice Geldenhuys (40), was arrested.” The owner of Monkey Scrap Metal, Beatrice Geldenhuys was released on R5 000 bail after the Hawks allegedly found Eskom pylons at her scrap metal dealership. Photo: Supplied/Hawks Sekgotodi said Geldenhuys appeared before the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, and she was granted R5 000 bail. Her case was postponed to 5 August 2022 for further investigation.

During operation, Sekgotodi said the team proceeded to JE&M scrap metal at Kendal and copper cables weighing 44 kilograms were seized. She said three suspects, Raputsoe Taoana (29), Prince William Mbanzini (29) and Lawrence Makhinika (30), were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property in terms of Second Hands Goods Act. “The team also arrested Takalani Nndweleni (44) at Magatle Scrap Metals, where copper weighing 72 kilograms was seized. The total value of the seized properties is over a million rand,” said Sekgotodi.

She said the four appeared before the Ogies Magistrate’s Court, where they were remanded in custody. The case was postponed to 12 July for formal bail application, and the investigation is continuing. Meanwhile, the acting provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Gregory Gaillard, has hailed the multi-disciplinary approach by the team consisting of different agencies.

He further warned the community to refrain from stealing Eskom equipment as it is affecting the economy of the country. IOL