Woman remanded in custody after allegedly tossing newborn son into pit toilet

The Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga remanded 40-year-old woman, Noise Mhaule in custody, after she was arrested for allegedly dumping a newborn baby in a pit toilet. Mhaule appeared in court on Wednesday, her case will continue today.

“The matter was postponed for application of legal aid representation, and she is expected back in court on Thursday 19 October 2023,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. On Wednesday, IOL reported that the 40-year-old woman was appearing before the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court after a newborn baby was thrown into a pit toilet in order to conceal his birth. A 40-year-old woman, Noise Mhaule was arrested after she allegedly tossed her newborn baby into a pit toilet, before he was rescued by community members. File Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu/Independent Media The woman was arrested by members of the Acornhoek family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) on Tuesday afternoon at Matikwana Hospital in Mkhuhlu, near Bushbuckridge.

Earlier this week, police in Mpumalanga announced that they had launched a manhunt for a woman who dumped the newborn baby boy in a pit toilet on Sunday morning. The child was abandoned at a church in Ronaldsey Trust, Ximhungwe near Bushbuckridge. “Members of the public heard a cry of a baby inside a pit toilet. They then alerted the authorities and dug behind this pit toilet and managed to rescue the child whose umbilical cord was still attached to him,” said Mdhluli.

After being rescued, the baby was then taken to hospital for treatment. A case of child neglect was also opened by the police. “The incident has been strongly condemned by the management of the SA Police Service in Mpumalanga. Members of the public are urged to make use of services from social workers, faith-based-organisations and other structures in the community rather than to take bad decisions,” said Mdhluli. Earlier this year, IOL reported that a 23-year-old woman, a mother of three children, was arrested in Mpumalanga for attempted murder of her newborn baby.

At the time, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the horrific incident happened in April, at a house owned by the woman’s male friend situated at Matangaleni Trust near Mkhuhlu. “It is alleged that the pregnant woman from Bushbuckridge visited her male companion for the first time,” Mohlala said at the time. “According to information, the male friend who was eager to meet her, made all necessary arrangements and they both met. On that fateful night, a few minutes before midnight, the woman responded to the call of nature and that was when the baby boy was born,” he said.