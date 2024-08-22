Woman rescued by community after her lover sets her on fire in 3am attack

A 22-year-old woman is critical in hospital after she was allegedly set alight by her 34-year-old male companion in Carolina, Mpumalanga. During the incident, it is said that the man poured some flammable liquid on the woman, before she was saved by her neighbours.

“The woman is currently fighting for her life in hospital,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. “Meanwhile the men and women in blue responded swiftly, where they traced and arrested the male suspect, few hours later.” According to the police report, in the early hours of Tuesday, at around 3am, neighbours were woken up by the noise of a woman screaming for help.

“When they went out to investigate, they saw a woman in agony, inside the flames of fire whilst her male companion was busy pouring her with some liquid from a two-litre container,” Mdhluli said. “When he realised that the neighbours were coming to her rescue, the man abandoned what he was doing then fled the scene. The neighbours did their best to extinguish the fire while the female victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.” Police were alerted about the incident and a case of attempted murder has since been opened.

“Police immediately commenced with the investigation, leading to the suspect being apprehended on the same day of the incident, in the evening of Tuesday,” he said. On Thursday, the accused man is expected to appear before the Carolina Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga, facing charges of attempted murder. Community members in Carolina, Mpumalanga rescued a 22-year-old woman from flames after she was allegedly set on fire by her partner. File Picture Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has reiterated that incidents of gender-based-violence are considered as serious and urgent by the police.

“We are really disturbed by these types of incidents of violence perpetuated against women during August month where we celebrate women. The swift arrest of the suspect is well commended and we hope that justice will be served for the victim,” said Mkhwanazi. “This shows our commitment to deal decisively with crime against women and children. We wish a speedy recovery to the victim.” On Monday, IOL reported that police at Levubu, in the Vhembe district of Limpopo, have launched an investigation into a tragic incident where a 27-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe before taking his own life.