Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her grandmother and spending her grant money

Johannesburg – The high court in Johannesburg has sentenced a 31-year-old woman who killed her grandmother and stole her money, including her grant, to life imprisonment. Nomaswazi Rachel Tshabalala pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to an additional 25 years for 24 counts of fraud, theft of her grandmother’s bank and Sassa cards, obstructing and defeating the administration of justice, as well as perjury.

According to Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the accused lived with her grandmother, Nomsa Hilda Tshabalala, in Mndeni, Soweto and admitted that she was under the influence of drugs when she killed the elderly woman after an altercation with her on December 14, 2019. She said her grandmother wanted to kick her out of the house. In her plea explanation, Nomaswazi stated that she reported Nomsa missing on December 19, 2019 at the Naledi police station. She further stated that she thereafter started withdrawing the funds from her bank account and her pension using Nomsa’s Nedbank and Sassa cards from December 17, 2019 until September 3, 2020. “The accused was arrested on 3 September 2020 for using the deceased elderly woman’s card, whilst she reported her missing,” said Mjonondwane.

Nomsa’s relatives decided to rent out the house after Nomaswazi’s arrest. The new tenant found a body buried under a steel cabinet in the backyard while he was cleaning the yard. DNA profiling confirmed that the body was Nomsa’s, and further investigations led the investigating officer, Sergeant Quma, to Johannesburg prison where Nomaswazi was an awaiting trial prisoner. Mjonondwane said, “The accused was kept in custody and charged with fraud and theft, until a tenant discovered the remains of the deceased in June 2021.”

Senior State advocate Tshimangadzo Xakaza argued during the trial that the murder was premeditated and that as per the Older Persons Act, the court should find that murdering the elderly was an aggravating factor that warrants the imposition of life imprisonment. “The accused had an opportunity to reconsider her decision after hitting her with the calabash on her head, leaving her unconscious but alive, but proceeded to strangle her with her bare hands,” said Xakaza. “The NPA will continue to advocate against the senseless killing of the elderly and ensure that such perpetrators face the full might of the law,” said Mjonondwane.

