Woman shot, 200 sheep stolen in Eastern Cape farm attack

Eastern Cape police have opened a case of attempted murder and stock theft following an incident that occurred on Saturday, at approximately 9pm, when thieves attacked a homestead in the Lower Tyirha locality, Qumbu. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo reported that the suspects made off with approximately 200 sheep, later found hidden in a steep river valley near the Bhelekence locality.

Matyolo stated that the suspects drove away with the livestock after firing shots through the window of the house. A female occupant was struck in the thigh and sustained a critical injury. “The victim was struck on the thigh when the suspects fired through the house's window as they fled the scene. She was rushed to a nearby clinic and later transferred to hospital for further treatment,” said Matyolo. Another police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Koena, confirmed that officers received a report of the stock theft around 9 p.m. on Saturday and immediately launched a search operation.

In a subsequent statement, Captain Matyolo added that although the initial search was unsuccessful, police received a tip-off around midday on Sunday, 30 March. Acting on the lead, officers — accompanied by local residents — discovered a cache of sheep concealed in a steep river valley near Bhelekence. A total of 145 live sheep and 24 dead ones were recovered.