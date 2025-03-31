Woman shot, 200 sheep stolen in Eastern Cape farm attack

Eastern Cape police have opened a case of attempted murder and stock theft following an incident that occurred on Saturday, at approximately 9pm, when thieves attacked a homestead in the Lower Tyirha locality, Qumbu.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo reported that the suspects made off with approximately 200 sheep, later found hidden in a steep river valley near the Bhelekence locality.
Matyolo stated that the suspects drove away with the livestock after firing shots through the window of the house. A female occupant was struck in the thigh and sustained a critical injury.
“The victim was struck on the thigh when the suspects fired through the house's window as they fled the scene. She was rushed to a nearby clinic and later transferred to hospital for further treatment,” said Matyolo.
Another police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Koena, confirmed that officers received a report of the stock theft around 9 p.m. on Saturday and immediately launched a search operation.
In a subsequent statement, Captain Matyolo added that although the initial search was unsuccessful, police received a tip-off around midday on Sunday, 30 March. Acting on the lead, officers — accompanied by local residents — discovered a cache of sheep concealed in a steep river valley near Bhelekence.
A total of 145 live sheep and 24 dead ones were recovered.
Despite the recovery of the stolen livestock, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, and police have appealed to the public for any information that could assist in identifying the perpetrators.
