Woman shot and injured in her shack during brazen 3am robbery

Police at Malamulele, in Limpopo are investigating a case of attempted murder, after a 22-year-old woman was shot during a robbery. “This horrific incident occurred at Dinga village, Malamulele policing area in the Vhembe District, on Friday at about 3am,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

According to the police report, the woman was asleep at her home with her husband and child when two unknown assailants, one one armed with a firearm, entered the family’s shack. The intruders demanded money and a cellphone. “One suspect shot the victim in the lower body and fled the scene. The victim was taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention,” said Ledwaba.

Police were notified about the incident, and an attempted murder case was opened. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly” condemned the incident of attempted murder. “Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the investigating officer, Captain Bernett Baloyi on 082 319 9724, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or share information on My SAPS App,” the police appealed.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe In another incident, police in Limpopo have launched an “urgent” manhunt for assailants involved in the gruesome murder of a man, following the discovery of a mutilated body. The lifeless body was discovered on Saturday afternoon, near a fuel station along R37 road in the Burgersfort policing area. “According to information received, the police were alerted to the incident, and upon arrival with the emergency medical services personnel, they found a male victim, lying naked on the ground with multiple injuries on the face and lower body,” said Ledwaba.