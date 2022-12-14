Woman shot dead as robbers pounce on stokvel members sharing out money at a house in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – A woman was shot by armed robbers when assailants pounced on a group of women, members of a stokvel, who had gathered to share out money. Police in Mpumalanga have since arrested two suspects, both 23.

Story continues below Advertisement

The pair, a man and a woman, are scheduled to appear before the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court today. “Two armed suspects are said to have suddenly showed up in the house where they (the stokvel women) had gathered. A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot during the incident which took place on Saturday, December 10, 2022 just before midday at Dingindoda Section in Mshatsa, near Masoyi, outside White River,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said. According to the report, after three women were given their share and left, two armed men entered the house. They allegedly held the women hostage and robbed them of undisclosed amount of cash.

When the suspects were leaving the house, one of them allegedly shot at the 30-year-old woman, who was later certified dead on arrival at hospital. A case of robbery with an additional charge of murder was opened. Police believed that the suspects knew about the stokvel meeting beforehand, Mohlala said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues. Earlier this week, stokvel members were robbed of R60 000 in Limpopo. Police have warned stokvels of potential threats particularly as the festive season approached.

Story continues below Advertisement