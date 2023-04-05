Durban – A 35-year-old woman who allegedly tried to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of R2.3 million has been arrested. She was arrested by the East London Serious Corruption Investigation of the Hawks on Tuesday and is expected to make her first appearance in court on Wednesday.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo, on August 29, 2015, the woman was walking near St Patrick's Hospital in Mbizana when she allegedly fell and sustained injuries to her ankle and elbow. “It is further reported that she was then taken to St Patrick's Hospital where she was treated and transferred to Bedford Orthopaedic Hospital in Mthatha for further treatment,” Nxumalo said. “On May 5, 2021, the suspect reportedly visited Mbizana police station where she allegedly opened a complaint of a hit and run by a motor vehicle.”

The woman is alleged to have later logged a claim with the Road Accident Fund (RAF) for an amount of R2.3 million. “The claim was processed by the RAF and as documents were being perused and analysed by an RAF senior forensic investigator, discrepancies were noted and necessitated further scrutiny,” Nxumalo said “It was then discovered that the suspect was not involved in a hit-and-run accident but rather got injured while walking. The RAF paid an amount of R12 833.73 to litigate against the claim.”